Flames' Colton Poolman: Lands pro contract

Poolman signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the Flames on Friday.

Poolman has spent the last four season at the University of North Dakota, totaling 18 goals and 75 points in 146 games. The 24-year-old defenseman will almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Stockton.

