Mackey provided an assist, went plus-2 and added six PIM in Mondays' 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Mackey took two penalties in the first period, the latter leading to the Canucks' second goal on a 5-on-3 power play. He made up for it with the secondary assist on Milan Lucic's goal in the final minute of the frame. Mackey later took another penalty in the third period. It was a rough outing for the rookie blueliner in just his second appearance, but he did get his first NHL point. The 24-year-old's spot in the lineup is far from secure with Nikita Nesterov and Oliver Kylington around to challenge him for playing time.