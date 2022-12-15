Mackey played in his second straight game Wednesday, a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Mackey has seen little action this season, and that doesn't change much even when he plays. He saw a season-low 8:23 of ice time in a close contest Wednesday -- it's clear he's on a very short leash. As long as Chris Tanev (head) is out of the lineup, Mackey should have a chance to play, though he shouldn't be expected to do much with it. He's at one assist, a minus-6 rating, eight hits, five blocked shots, five shots on goal and nine PIM through seven appearances.