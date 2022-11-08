Mackey notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The Flames are down two of their Opening Night defensemen, so Mackey has now played in three straight games. He earned his point of the season with a secondary assist on the first of Mikael Backlund's two goals in the game. While his short-term spot in the lineup is secure, Mackey is seeing very limited usage on the third pairing. He's added two shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-3 rating in four appearances this season.