Mackey recorded an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Mackey had the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's third-period marker. This was Mackey's first point in three appearances -- he's been in the lineup lately with Erik Gudbranson (undisclosed) unavailable. The 25-year-old Mackey has added four shots on net, four hits and a minus-1 rating in a bottom-four role, so he's not likely to be much of a late-season boost for fantasy managers.