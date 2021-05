Mackey registered an assist and nine PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

In the second period, Mackey boarded Matthew Highmore and immediately answered the call from Jonah Gadjovich for a fight. Sunday was Mackey's first game since Feb. 19. The 24-year-old defenseman has two assists, 15 PIM and a plus-2 rating through four appearances in his first taste of NHL action.