Play

Flames' Connor Mackey: Signs with Calgary

Mackey penned a one-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Friday.

Mackey recently finished his junior campaign at Minnesota State University - Mankato, during which he notched seven goals and 24 points while posting a plus-23 rating in 36 games. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely report to Calgary's minor-league affiliate if/when the AHL resumes its season.

Our Latest Stories