Mackey scored a pair of goals on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Mackey was a little lucky on the first goal, as it bounced away from the net off his stick but hit his body and went in. The second goal was pure skill, as he unleashed a top-shelf rocket from the slot to cut the deficit to 3-2 at the time. It wasn't all good for the 26-year-old -- his turnover led to the Blues' fourth goal and ended the Flames' comeback hopes. Mackey had all of one assist in seven outings this season prior to this scoring burst. He also had one career goal in 16 contests. Mackey should continue to see third-pairing minutes while Chris Tanev (head) is unavailable.