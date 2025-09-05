Zary (knee) inked a three-year, $11.325 million contract with Calgary on Friday, per Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Zary, who was a restricted free agent this summer, missed Calgary's final 11 games of 2024-25 due to his knee injury. He had 13 goals and 27 points in 54 appearances with the Flames as a sophomore last year, which represented a bit of a regression from his 34 points in 63 outings in 2023-24. Although his offensive numbers haven't stood out yet, the 23-year-old (24 on Sept. 25) does have the potential to improve meaningfully over the length of this contract. He should get a good opportunity to take a step forward in a top-six capacity this season.