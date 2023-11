Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Zary practiced with the Flames on Monday, suggesting he's been recalled by the team.

Zary skated on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich during Monday's session. Zary's picked up two points through two NHL appearances this year. He was sent down to AHL Calgary in what appears to have been a paper move Sunday.