Zary scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Zary was able to knock down a rebound of an Adam Klapka shot, and it was upheld as a legal goal. The 24-year-old Zary has potted 27 goals over his first 117 career games, but now entering his third NHL campaign, he could be due for a breakout year. He was on the third line Wednesday and saw just 14:22 of ice time in the season opener, but a strong performance early in the year will likely lead to more ice time for the forward, especially given the lack of established high-end scorers in the Flames' lineup.