Zary scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Zary's tally late in the second period held as the game-winner after the Ducks' comeback fell short. The 22-year-old has a goal and an assist over the last two contests, and he's looked fairly comfortable in his first few games at center in the NHL. He's up to 13 tallies, 32 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 60 outings overall.