Zary scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Canadiens.

All the game's scoring came in the second period, and Zary decided the contest by parking in front of Sam Montembeault and tapping home a slick feed from Rasmus Andersson. The 24th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Zary has gotten his career with the Flames off to a flying start with three goals and six points in six games since being promoted from AHL Calgary at the beginning of November, and the 22-year-old also led all Flames forwards in ice time on the power play Tuesday. His fantasy stock is soaring, and while he may not maintain a point-a-game pace, his strong two-way game and top-shelf hockey IQ should quickly make him a fixture in the lineup.