Zary scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Zary has a pair of two-point efforts over the last four games, making up for his recent four-game slump. The 22-year-old got the Flames on the board in the first period and helped out on Noah Hanifin's game-tying tally in the third. Zary is at a strong nine goals, 21 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 31 appearances. He ranks fifth in rookie scoring, and his plus-minus rating is best among first-year players. With Chicago's Connor Bedard (jaw) out for a while, Zary could insert himself into the Calder Trophy race, though it doesn't help that he didn't start the year in the NHL.