Zary provided an assist and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Zary helped out on A.J. Greer's game-tying goal in the third period. While Zary has gone six games without a goal, he's posted four assists in that span. He's cooled off a bit from his four-game point streak to begin his NHL career, but the 22-year-old winger continues to be a positive for an inconsistent roster. He has 10 points, 15 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-3 rating through 12 contests overall.