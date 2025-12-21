Zary logged three assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Zary had a hand in both of Mikael Backlund's goals as well as a Ryan Lomberg tally. This was one of the best games of Zary's career, and with two goals and four helpers over his last eight outings, he may be getting his offense on track. The 24-year-old forward is up to four goals, six assists, 46 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-3 rating across 34 contests this season.