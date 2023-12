Zary managed an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Zary's four-game point streak ended Monday versus the Panthers. He bounced back by setting up a Nick DeSimone tally in the first period, which held up as the game-winner. Zary had also gone four games without putting multiple shots on goal before Thursday. The rookie forward has seven goals, 10 assists, 28 shots and a plus-8 rating through 23 appearances this season, playing in a middle-six role.