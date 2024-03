Zary (upper boy) is not expected to play Monday against Seattle.

Zary, who is considered day-to-day, will miss at least one game after getting injured in Saturday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. He has notched 12 goals and 29 points in 50 contests this campaign. The Flames brought up Matthew Coronato from AHL Calgary on Monday, but Walker Duehr is projected to replace Zary in the lineup versus the Kraken.