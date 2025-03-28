Zary suffered an apparent knee injury Thursday versus the Stars, and there was no update on his status following the game, Logan Gordon of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Zary collided with Mikko Rantanen in the third period and was in agony on the ice. The injury was on Zary's left knee, which is the same one he hurt earlier in the campaign, leading to a 15-game absence. If the injury is as bad as it appeared this time around, he is likely to be shut down for at least the rest of the regular season. Yegor Sharangovich would likely return to the lineup in that case.