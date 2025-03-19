Zary logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Zary returned from a two-game suspension and was shuffled up to the first line amid some adjustments to the Flames' forward trios. It proved to be a productive spot, as Zary had the secondary helper on Nazem Kadri's game-tying goal midway through the first period. Zary was on the fourth line prior to his suspension, but he often subbed in for shifts with other forwards during that time. The 23-year-old forward is at 12 goals, 13 assists, 100 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 50 appearances this season, which is enough production to help in deeper formats.