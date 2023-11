Zary had two assists Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Zary has eight points, including five helpers, in his first eight games. Since his Nov. 1 debut, he has put up the same number of points as Hawks rookie pivot and phenom, Connor Bedard (five goals, three assists in six games). Zary had an excellent AHL season last year (57 points; 72 games) and has really clicked with line mate Nazem Kadri. It will be hard for him to sustain this level of play, but the talent is real.