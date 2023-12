Zary scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Zary's effectiveness on offense has waned over the last couple of weeks. He went eight games without a goal, picking up four assists in that span, which is still solid work for a rookie thrust into a top-six role. The 22-year-old has four goals, seven helpers, 21 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests overall.