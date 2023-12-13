Zary produced an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Zary set up a Nazem Kadri tally in the second period. The helper was Zary's fourth point over the last five games as he continues to be a regular contributor in a top-six role. The rookie forward has six goals, eight assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 19 appearances this season. Fantasy managers can be happy with the points, but the 22-year-old would benefit from increasing his shot totals to sustain his offense in the long run.