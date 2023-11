Zary posted an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Zary missed one game with a lower-body injury, but he was able to handle 15:14 of ice time in his return. He made a highlight-reel pass to set up Mikael Backlund on the Flames' sixth goal. Zary is up to nine points, 14 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 10 appearances. His production has been a boost for the Flames, and it's likely he'll hang onto a middle-six role for the foreseeable future.