Zary scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Zary scored the game-winning goal at 5:22 of the third period and set up Nazem Kadri later in the frame. The 24-year-old Zary is at a pivotal point in the campaign, as he's largely struggled this season but could change the narrative with a strong finish. He has 10 goals, 23 points, 85 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating over 55 appearances. Should the Flames shed some expiring contracts before the trade deadline, Zary would be poised to pick up some extra ice time to fill the void.