Zary (undisclosed) has been cleared to participate in Calgary's training camp, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Zary was held out of the Flames' season finale in April due to an undisclosed injury. The issue appeared to be minor, as he has been cleared for training camp, where he will battle for a role in the team's top six. In the 2025-26 campaign, the 24-year-old winger took a slight step back with 12 goals, 25 points, 110 shots on net and 45 hits across 74 outings. He offers higher upside than most of Calgary's wingers, but he'll have to earn his role with the Flames if he's to take a jump to fantasy relevance this season.