Zary notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Zary helped out on Nazem Kadri's empty-net goal in the third period. Those two, along with Yegor Sharangovich, combined for five points as the Flames' best line in the game. Zary has a goal and two helpers over three contests, and after playing 18:56 in Tuesday's win, including 3:43 on the power play, his arrow is pointing straight up.