Zary (undisclosed) is "a little banged up" and is not projected to play Wednesday versus the Predators, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Zary saw just 11:07 of ice time in Monday's game versus the Kraken due to the lingering injury. The 22-year-old's absence allows Adam Ruzicka to get back into the lineup on the fourth line, while Dillon Dube will get a look alongside Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil.