Zary produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Zary snapped a five-game dry spell with his helper on Jonathan Huberdeau's tally in the third period. The 22-year-old Zary has been getting some reps at center late in the season after beginning the year on the wing. He's at 12 goals, 19 assists, 84 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 59 outings as a rookie. Zary figures to be in contention for a top-six job in 2024-25.