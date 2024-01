Zary produced an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Zary set up Nazem Kadri's first-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. With five points over seven contests in January, Zary continues to impress in his rookie campaign. The winger has been steady in a second-line role, and he's up to 22 points, 39 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 33 appearances on the year.