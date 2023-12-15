Zary provided a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Zary has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last six games, contributing three goals and two assists in that span. The 22-year-old's helper Thursday was his first power-play point since Nov. 4. The rookie is up to six goals, nine helpers, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through his first 20 games. He's now tied for fifth in rookie scoring, and all of the players ahead of him have played at least seven more games.