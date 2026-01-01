Zary scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Zary was listed in a top-six role but frequently bounced between there and the fourth line, which is the unit he was on when he scored his goal. The 24-year-old has two goals and five helpers over his last seven outings, but he still doesn't appear to have the full trust of head coach Ryan Huska. For the season, Zary's at six goals, 13 points (three on the power play), 48 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances.