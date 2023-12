Zary scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Zary has a four-game point streak, and he's picked up four goals and two assists over his last seven outings. The 22-year-old had a short shaky run in late November, but he's back to being a steady middle-six and power-play contributor. The rookie forward has seven goals, nine helpers, 25 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances this season.