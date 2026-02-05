Zary scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Zary tipped in a Zach Whitecloud shot at 11:43 of the second period. This ended a 10-game goal drought for Zary, who racked up five assists and 21 shots in that span. The 24-year-old is now at nine goals, 21 points, 81 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-6 rating through 54 appearances. He had 27 points in the same number of games a year ago, so the step back on offense is a bit discouraging, though the Flames' scoring numbers as a whole are poor.