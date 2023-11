Zary logged a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Zary helped out on Noah Hanifin's goal late in the second period. The helper was Zary's first at the NHL level, and he's added a goal over his first two games with the Flames. The winger also has six shots on net, two hits and an even plus-minus rating. If he can stick on the second line and build chemistry with Nazem Kadri, Zary may have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.