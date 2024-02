Zary notched two assists and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Zary has three assists over his last two games, a significant improvement after his recent five-game slump. The 22-year-old forward earned one of his helpers Saturday on the power play. The rookie has 29 points, 64 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 48 appearances in a top-six role.