Zary notched two assists, seven shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Zary has four points over his last three games, and he's collected 11 points over his last 13 outings for a longer run of success. The 24-year-old's seven shots were a season high, the second time in three games he's set a high mark in that category for the year. He's up to 17 points (five on the power play), 66 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-4 rating over 44 appearances. While it hasn't been a great season for him or the Flames, it appears Zary is trending up.