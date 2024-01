Zary scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Zary's 10th goal of the season tied the game at 2-2 in the first period. The 22-year-old rookie snapped a four-game point drought with the tally, his second slump of that length in the last month. Zary is at 23 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 38 appearances in a second-line role. He's generally played a strong all-around game, but it's tough to play him in fantasy when his offense isn't consistent.