Zary contributed a goal and an assist in Calgary's 6-3 victory over Nashville on Thursday.

Zary found the back of the net on the power play at just 4:45 of the first period to open the scoring. He assisted on Rasmus Andersson's even-strength tally later in the frame. Zary is up to eight goals and 19 points in 28 appearances this season, including three power-play points. The 22-year-old rookie brought his four-game scoring drought to an end with his efforts Thursday.