Zary scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Zary has yet to be held off the scoresheet, racking up two goals and two helpers through his four NHL appearances. The winger tallied off a Nazem Kadri pass in the first period. Zary has added 10 shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating while looking solid in a second-line role.