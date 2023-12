Zary scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Zary has tallied three goals over his last four contests. He was bumped up to the top line with Elias Lindholm and Yegor Sharangovich for this contest, switching places with Andrew Mangiapane. Zary has stepped up as a rookie with six goals, seven assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 18 appearances. His place in the lineup is safe as long as he avoids a prolonged slump.