Zary scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Zary scored at 2:33 of the first period to give the Flames a solid start. The 24-year-old has a goal in back-to-back games, and he's potted four of his eight tallies this season since Dec. 29. He's at a total of 15 points, 59 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-2 rating over 43 appearances, but his unsteady performances earlier in the campaign have kept him confined to a middle-six role for now.