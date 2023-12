Zary scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Zary tallied at 7:03 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2 just 1:21 after Rasmus Andersson got the Flames on the board. The goal was Zary's second in as many games. The rookie forward has yet to go more than two contests without a point, racking up five goals, seven helpers, 22 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 16 outings in a second-line role.