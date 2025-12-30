Zary scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Zary was credited with the game-winning goal in this win over Boston, but in reality, it was an own goal when he tried to tip home a rebound that deflected off Hampus Lindholm before going into the back of the net between Jeremy Swayman's legs. This was Zary's fifth goal of the campaign, and three of those tallies have come during the current month.