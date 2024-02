Zary scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Zary's first-period tally held as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. He's scored twice over the last three contests and now has 11 goals and 24 points through 40 outings. Zary continues to find success alongside Nazem Kadri in a second-line role, though the Flames are expected to be active sellers ahead of the trade deadline, which could lead to some movement in the lineup.