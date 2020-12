Zary secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Thursday.

Zary racked up an impressive 38 goals and 48 helpers in 57 games for WHL Kamloops last year which saw the Flames snagging him with the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Given the uncertainty surrounding the WHL season, the 19-year-old center could get an extended look during training camp but will probably wind up back in AHL or juniors.