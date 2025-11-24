Zary scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Zary was on an 11-game slump prior to Sunday. He followed up on a second-chance play to score the Flames' go-ahead goal at 8:08 of the first period, just 35 seconds after Morgan Frost had tied the game. Zary was on the third line with Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund in this contest, which is typically a good spot for a slumping forward to land. Zary has three points, 29 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating through 22 appearances. He'll need to find a lot more consistency to be an option in fantasy.