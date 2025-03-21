Zary scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Zary's goal at 6:50 of the third period was the first of four tallies in the frame for the Flames as they pulled off a comeback win. The 23-year-old also led all Calgary forwards with 21:57 of ice time. Zary has a goal and an assist, as well as nine shots, over two contests following a two-game suspension. He's at 13 goals, 26 points, 105 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 51 outings this season. Fantasy managers in need of a boost in points or shots should consider Zary for the final few weeks of the season.