Zary (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Zary, who didn't play in Monday's 4-2 loss to Seattle, will miss at least two more games after being injured in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old forward has 12 goals and 29 points in 50 outings this season. Walker Duehr and Matthew Coronato will battle for playing time during Zary's absence.