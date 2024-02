Zary scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over the Devils on Thursday.

Zary has three goals and one assist in his last four games. He put the Flames up 2-1 early in the second period, putting in a backhand after getting to a loose puck that squeaked between Vitek Vanecek's pads. Zary is having a strong rookie season with the Flames, sitting in a tie for fifth in points (26) and a tie for third in goals (12) among first-year players.